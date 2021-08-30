Heat advisory to last until Monday across interior valleys

A high-pressure system will continue to generate above normal temperatures through Monday with excessive heat across the inland valleys and mountains.

On Sunday, places like Paso Robles hit temperatures in the triple digits. Over in our coastal areas temperatures remained in the mid to high 60s.

On Monday temperatures inland will still remain warmer and in those triple digits.

Inland areas like Paso Robles should still expect to see some triple digits on Monday.

Heat advisories are set to expire on Monday throughout places like San Luis Obispo County interior valleys and Cuyama valley.

Temperatures are set to cool down significantly inland and just a few degrees across coastal areas on Tuesday and Wednesday and pick back up into late next week.

Low clouds will also continue for the coast and some valleys during night and morning hours at least through later this week.