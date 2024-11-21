Holiday events kick off this weekend plus festivals and fundraisers

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week. Here are six fun things to do this weekend, Friday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 24, plus a few extra!

Cal Poly Jazz "Sounds of Rhythm": Introducing New Director Jamaal Baptiste

November 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Spanos Theatre

The Cal Poly Jazz Band will host their "Sounds of Rhythm" concert Thursday night, starting at 7:30. Director Jamaal Baptiste will lead the University Jazz Band in big band arrangements by Bob Mintzer, Maria Schneider, Gordon Goodwin and others; and the Vocal Jazz Ensemble will sing “Fly Me to the Moon,” “So Danco Samba,” an R&B and soul-influenced arrangement of the Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love." Dylan Johnson will direct four Jazz Combos, which will perform jazz standards and original student works.

Full details can be found here!

The Ritz Carlton Bacara's "Whale of a Celebration"

November 22-23 at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara

The Ritz-Carlton's "Whale of a Celebration" commemorates the first anniversary of the Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area designation. Friday night from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the Bacara Theatre, “Whales, Ales, and Cocktails,” a Film Festival with Local filmmakers featuring Rick Rosenthal and his film ‘Whale Wisdom,’ narrated by David Attenborough will be showcased. Saturday Morning, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., join local experts and scientists onboard the Condor Express for an unparalleled whale-watching experience in the heart of the Santa Barbara Channel. The fee is $150. Part of the proceeds will support The Santa Barbara Channel Whale Heritage Area's ongoing education and outreach programs.

Full details can be found here

Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande Fundraiser

November 23 at the Arroyo Grande Women's Club and Community Center, 211 Vernon Street

The Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande will host an Artisan Faire on Saturday on 211 Vernon St. in Arroyo Grande. The Artisan Faire is a great way for local artisans and crafter's to promote and sell their pieces and a great way for art admirers to enhance their collection. The Clubhouse Cafe will have delicious baked goods and sandwiches available for purchase. All proceeds benefit local charities and college scholarships to local students.

Full details can be found here!

Holiday Bazaar

Saturday, November 23rd 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Paso Robles

Get your holiday shopping going Saturday at a Holiday Bazaar all in benefit for ECHO! From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trinity Lutheran in Paso Robles will will with more than 30 local vendors plus to help out even more you can bring donations to the ECHO dropbox at the event.

Full details can be found here!

Optimist Club of Atascadero Festival of trees

Saturday, November 23, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Avenue, Atascadero

The Optimist Club of Paso Robles and Atascadero will host their second annual Festival of Trees fundraiser at the Pavillion on the Lake. There will be a selection of creatively decorated 4 foot Christmas trees to choose from, each raffled off to a ticket holder. Live entertainment, delicious treats, and a visit from Santa himself are included.

Full details can be found here!

Templeton History Museum Founders Day

Saturday, November 23, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. 309 S. Main St. Templeton

The Templeton Historical Museum will host a celebration of Founders' Day, the 1886 arrival of the first passenger train, marking Templeton as the southern terminus of the train line from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The museum's house, blacksmith shop, and railroad depot will showcase antique vehicles, tractors, and railroad artifacts. Blacksmith demonstrations, music and museum viewing will be happening. Cakewalks, carnival games and a petting zoo will be some activities for all who attend as well. Food and beverage will be available for purchase, with free pie and cake provided until it runs out.

Full details can be found here

Saint Williams Parish Holiday Boutique

Saturday November 23, 8 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Saint Williams Parish, 640 Santa Lucia Road, Atascadero

Saint Williams Parish will host a holiday boutique this Saturday. The event will include gift baskets, bird houses and feeders, baked goods and candy, jewelry and yarn, and succulents. All proceeds from the event will benefit Atascadero Loaves and Fishes.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Barbara Antique, Decorative Arts & Vintage Show & Sale

November 22-24, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara

The Santa Barabara Antique, Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale will feature over 60 quality dealers from around the country, offering an array of merchandise to please any shopper. From tin to Tiffany, furniture, jewelry, paintings, silver, China, pottery, lighting, textiles, Native American, vintage fashion, oriental rugs, mid-century modern, Asian antiques and many rare and hard to find items. Admission is good for all three days of the event.

Full details can be found here!

Green Chef Fall

Saturday, November 23 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Lavra, Arroyo Grade

City Farm SLO is hosting Green Chef Fall, a cooking competition where 10 chefs are given a secret, sustainable ingredient and compete to make the most sustainable, tastiest, and most creative dish. Guests/ Judges get to taste and vote for their favorites. There is ten Chef spots open, everyone is encouraged (kids, home cooks, or professionals!), a chef stipend is given and free admission to the event. Guest plates cost $30-50, and the event is completely donation driven.

Full details can be found here!

If you have an event that you'd like to be featured, fill out this form!

Forecast

This weekend will be a bit of a wet one with remnants of the strong atmospheric river headed our way. Stay very weather aware!

Here is a full look at your forecast from Meteorologist Vivian Rennie!