Justin Trimble prepares for UCSB Baseball

ARROYO GRANDE — Former Arroyo Grande baseball player Justin Trimble is gearing up for his first year as a UCSB Gaucho. This past summer, he played for the San Luis Obispo Blues with some of the best players across the country in preparation for his college career.

Trimble has worked with his coach and trainer Mike Murphy since he was 10-years-old, he credits a lot of his success to him.

"Since I was 10 years old, Mike's been everything. Every little success I have in my life, on and off the field, he's been my biggest fan and mentor. I'm forever thankful for Mike," Trimble added.

"Once you see a player this long it's not a coach, player relationship, it's friendship," Murphy said.

For Trimble, it's always been a dream to play division one baseball, and now he's finally living that dream.

"I'm so ready. UCSB is going to be so awesome, playing in the big west, thankful for the opportunity and I can't wait," Trimble said.

Murphy added that the goal is to start his first season at UCSB but either way he will get better by the talent he's surrounded by. "He has his D1 scholarship. Pro teams were interested, he could've been drafted if he wanted to but I'm glad he went to college. I won't be surprised if he's in the 1st or 2nd round in three years. We're all rooting for him," Murphy added.

The Gauchos have had a lot of success as a program and student-athletes get drafted. Trimble says that's something that attracted him to UCSB.

"Definitely it would be awesome getting drafted in the first round but awesome they are being recognized across the country with people being drafted high."

As the central coast continues to produce more and more d1 baseball prospects, Trimble's journey will be one that young athletes continue to look up to.

"I think I left a positive impact for the younger people coming in. Hopefully they can look up to me, what I did in high school, and the impact I left."

"I think all of the players have set the tone, Including Justin. All of my younger kids see success and they know it's tangibly possible... Once you see {Justin} you fall in love with him as a player, then you meet him as a kid and no one is nicer, he's finally getting the credit he deserves," Murphy said.

Trimble is currently at UCSB now working out and preparing for the upcoming baseball season.