Lighthouse Reality Tour brings drug prevention to Atascadero teens

Teens and their families gathered at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion Monday for an immersive community program focused on real-life experiences and interactive lessons on avoiding drugs.

Lighthouse Atascadero held its "Reality Tour" at the Lake Pavilion, using interactive stations and real-world scenarios to address peer pressure, substance abuse, and mental health.

The free event was open to teenagers ages 12 to 18, with a parent or guardian also required to attend.

Officials say that unlike traditional drug prevention programs, the Reality Tour offers an authentic, eye-opening experience that addresses the real pressures young people face today.

Loreli Cappell, co-chair of the Lighthouse Reality Tour, said getting ahead of the conversation with kids and families is key.

"The key takeaway is that this can happen to anyone. It can happen to your best friend. It can happen to your friends and neighbors. It can happen to your child or even you. It's really important for us to start talking about this when they're young and know that even a grain of fentenyl can take a life," Cappell said.