UPDATED: List of Central Coast schools closed due to storm

The severe weather moving into the Central Coast has prompted school closures across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

San Luis Obispo County:



Due to extreme weather conditions, Allan Hancock College will be closed on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. All college buildings will be closed and no remote services will be offered.

Classes at Cal Poly are canceled Monday and all non-essential functions were closed. An update on classes for Tuesday will be sent out at a later time.

Cuesta College - All in-person services are cancelled at both the San Luis Obispo and North County Campuses on January 9 & January 10

Schools in the San Luis Coastal Unified School District will be closed Tuesday due to the storm. All staff are to stay home unless contacted as essential workers and asked to come in. District officials expect to have all schools open Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

All Lucia Mar schools and programs will be closed Tuesday, January 10.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District closed all school sites due to weather conditions Monday. Schools will be closed Tuesday. The District notes Tuesday is not a day for remote or hybrid instruction; there will be no classes. This school day will be made up by holding school on Friday, March 17, 2023.

The Cayucos Elementary School District will be closed Tuesday. School officials believe they will be able to open again on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

San Miguel Joint Union School District Schools will remain closed Tuesday. School officials hope to return to school on Wednesday when the storm subsides.

Atascadero Unified School District returns from winter break on on January 11th.

Coastal Christian School in Pismo Beach is closed Tuesday.



Santa Barbara County:

All Santa Barbara County public schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Outside of a mandatory evacuation order, decisions about school closures are made on a school-by-school basis. Families in private schools should look for updates from their individual schools. — Santa Barbara County (@countyofsb) January 10, 2023

The Santa Barbara Unified School District cancelled classes Monday afternoon due to the storm. School district officials say due to the current weather emergency, and out of consideration for the safety of students and staff, schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 10.

The Santa Maria Bonita School District announced schools will be closed Tuesday, January 10 due to severe weather. SMBSD staff members are advised to stay home from work on Tuesday, January 10. Essential employees who are necessary for district operations will be contacted directly by their supervisors to come to their job sites on Tuesday.

Lompoc Unified School District schools will be closed Tuesday.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District dismissed all staff at 2 p.m. Monday. All Santa Maria Joint Union High School District sites will be closed Tuesday due to extreme and unpredictable weather conditions. SMJUHSD staff have been informed. Students return from the break Thursday.

This list is being updated as soon as new information is available.