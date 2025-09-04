Local and federal agencies form new animal abuse task force

A new animal abuse task force has formed, combining federal and local Central Coast law enforcement agencies.

The task force will focus on charging serious animal abuse throughout the Central District of California, including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli today announced the creation of the task force aimed at prosecuting violations of the federal Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act signed into law by President Trump in 2019.

Those statutes criminalize engaging in animal abuse in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce and making “animal crush” videos that depict obscene animal abuse.

“Animal abuse is among the most heartbreaking and despicable types of crimes that law enforcement sees,” said Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Together with our federal and local partners, my office intends to root out and punish those who profit from hurting animals.”

To report animal abuse, please click here or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.