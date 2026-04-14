Local dental office offers free oral cancer screenings for Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

Central Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles offered free oral cancer screenings in April, which is widely known as Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month.

On Monday, April 13, the San Luis Obispo location offered free screenings from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Wednesday, April 15, the Paso Robles Location will offer free screenings from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The screenings are offered in partnership with the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of oral, head and neck cancer.

Dentist and physician at Central Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Eric Alltucker, says cancer screenings are crucial in treatment.

"We're offering free screenings for the community so that we can catch any cancer at an early stage, because the diagnosis at an early stage leads to a much better prognosis," says Alltucker.

Oral cancer has a survival rate of 80% to 90% when diagnosed early.

Anyone interested in getting a screening must arrive during the designated times and ask for the free cancer screening.