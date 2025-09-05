Local massage therapy owner arrested for felony sexual assault

A 33-year-old Arroyo Grande business owner was arrested on a felony sexual assault charge Thursday.

Jeffrey Bennett Bowers was taken into custody at his business, SLO Massage Therapy, located at 210 Traffic Way Suite C.

Arroyo Grande Police Department detectives arrested Bowers for sexual penetration with a foreign object.

Detectives also served a search warrant at his business for evidence related to their investigation.

Bowers was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, and bail was set at $100,000.

Bowers has provided massage therapy services in the Five Cities area for the past 14 years.

Investigators believe there may be additional unidentified victims.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department asks anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other potential victims to contact them at 805-473-5127.