Local organization hires seniors to care for fellow seniors

Senior Helping Seniors is a local organization that hires seniors to provide in-home care to their own peers.

KSBY spoke with the owners of the organization about what they do and what their services mean to them.

Co-owner, Ron Torres, says, "The great thing about it is it provides work for seniors that don't want to commit to a 40 hour workweek, but want to do something that is helpful and and meaningful... Because we hire seniors, there's that peer relationship that is there and the caregiver can understand the needs of the senior much better than maybe a younger person could. And that just really creates the bond to see that happen is is really, really enjoyable."

Maria Torres is a co-owner of the organization. She adds, "These are seniors with great work ethics because they come from that generation and they have a big heart for bringing in love and compassion and kindness to the home. And it really makes a big difference to nurture the friendship."

Seniors Helping Seniors provide assistance all throughout San Luis Obispo County including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Cambria, and Paso Robles. To learn more about their services or to become a care-taker, you can call (805) 369-2110 or visit seniorcareslo.com.

