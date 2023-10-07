Lompoc community members can learn from local firefighters about wildfire preparedness

On Oct. 7, the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council will host the Lompoc Wildfire Preparedness Exposition at the Lompoc Veteran's Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can enjoy free food, exhibits, activities, fire engine displays, fire extinguisher awareness, demonstrations, and technical fire experts presenting the importance of wildfire preparedness.

Due to state funding, the Lompoc City Fire Department can collaborate with the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department to prepare a Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

The plan will extend to next year as the departments determine the wildfire dangers that impact Lompoc Valley.