Lompoc Valley
Lompoc Valley
Mountain Biking Club gave away over 100 bikes to families on Saturday
Ashley Stevens
7:41 PM, Dec 16, 2023
News
Structure fire near Lompoc leaves 18 residents displaced
Sydney Morgan
5:37 AM, Dec 13, 2023
Fire Watch
Firefighters seek public help as they investigate fires near La Purisima Mission
Katherine Worsham
6:32 PM, Dec 11, 2023
Lompoc Valley
New playgrounds, pickleball courts among upgrades at Ryon Park in Lompoc
Ken Allard
11:27 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Low-income, supportive housing projects in the works for Mission Hills
Jacob Dizon
4:45 PM, Dec 06, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade showcases 70+ entries
Jacob Dizon
4:31 PM, Dec 01, 2023
Sports
Lompoc's Emma Nayanet competing for a chance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris
Dylan Foreman
7:18 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Lompoc Valley
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from VSFB
Ashton McIntyre
5:45 PM, Nov 30, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Shop Small Saturday: Lompoc organizes raffle to encourage shopping locally
KSBY Staff
5:39 PM, Nov 25, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Lompoc Thrift store helps families in need by gifting bags of donated items
Juliet Lemar
10:57 AM, Nov 24, 2023
Lompoc Valley
13 historic Italian Stone Pine trees in Lompoc are scheduled to be replaced
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
11:27 PM, Nov 23, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Renovated playground now open at Ryon Park in Lompoc
Kathrene Herndon
8:46 AM, Nov 22, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Amazon liquidation store opens in Lompoc
KSBY Staff
12:10 PM, Nov 20, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Lompoc Food Pantry sees demand triple ahead of the holidays
Jacob Dizon
5:26 PM, Nov 13, 2023
Local News
WATCH: SpaceX's Transporter-9 mission launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base
Katherine Worsham
10:43 AM, Nov 11, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Lompoc Theatre Project gets $2M+ funding boost
Katherine Worsham
6:43 PM, Nov 06, 2023
Santa Barbara South Coast
Local fisherman recalls frightening ocean rescue off Santa Barbara coast
Jacob Dizon
5:23 PM, Nov 06, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Two teens found spray-painting gang graffiti, one in possession of a firearm
KSBY Staff
7:02 PM, Oct 29, 2023
Local News
SpaceX expected to launch Falcon 9 rocket from VSFB Sunday morning
Ashton McIntyre
12:57 PM, Oct 28, 2023
Local News
Orcutt, Lompoc businesses close suddenly amid legal trouble from co-owner
Jacob Dizon
11:15 PM, Oct 25, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Opening of Old Navy in Lompoc is just days away
KSBY Staff
2:15 PM, Oct 24, 2023
Lompoc Valley
'Loss of life': Bystander recalls fatal hit-and-run as investigation continues
Jacob Dizon
11:40 PM, Oct 23, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Lompoc police identify man killed in hit-and-run in Home Depot parking lot
KSBY Staff
4:20 PM, Oct 23, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Volunteers spread out to cleanup, beautify Vandenberg Village
KSBY Staff
1:14 PM, Oct 23, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Buellton, Solvang women killed in crash west of Hwy 101 Sunday night
KSBY Staff
11:27 AM, Oct 23, 2023
Lompoc Valley
UPDATE: Two people die in crash along Highway 1 near Lompoc
KSBY Staff
6:33 PM, Oct 22, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Lompoc community members swam for their dream pumpkin
KSBY Staff
4:19 PM, Oct 22, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Lompoc police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Home Depot parking lot
10:07 PM, Oct 21, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Falcon 9 launches overnight from Vandenberg Space Force Base
KSBY Staff
7:58 AM, Oct 21, 2023
Lompoc Valley
SpaceX planning for early-morning launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base
Kathrene Herndon
4:27 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Annual Lompoc Library book sale takes place this weekend
Ari Lopez
2:46 PM, Oct 20, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Volunteers sought for Vandenberg Village cleanup event this weekend
Ari Lopez
2:50 PM, Oct 18, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Lompoc church inviting community to Halloween block party
KSBY Staff
5:37 PM, Oct 17, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Sign-ups underway for Lompoc Colorthon 5K
KSBY Staff
11:35 AM, Oct 16, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Lompoc restaurant, local agencies host free dinner for community members in need
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
11:24 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Lompoc Valley
In need of a free meal? Lompoc restaurant teaming up to make that happen
Kathrene Herndon
12:53 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Lompoc residents can learn from local firefighters about wildfire preparedness
Cassandra Garcia
6:39 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Lompoc Valley
Upcoming forums to inform and connect communities in Lompoc and Solvang
Olivia González-Britt
8:48 AM, Oct 01, 2023
More News In Your Community