Lompoc invites community to participate in 'Make a Difference Day'

The City of Lompoc is inviting community members to come together for a day of service during Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Make a Difference Day is a national day dedicated to community service and volunteerism.

Volunteers are encouraged to take part in a variety of service projects throughout Lompoc. The city says the event gives residents an opportunity to give back, connect with their community and make a positive difference in the places where they live, work and play.

Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. at Lompoc City Hall, located at 100 Civic Center Plaza. Groups will then head to various project sites throughout the city.

A volunteer lunch will be provided at City Hall at noon.

Community members interested in participating or seeking additional information can contact the City of Lompoc at 805-875-8100.

Lompoc Parks & Recreation said it appreciates the time and dedication of volunteers who help strengthen the community and support the department’s commitment to “Creating Community Through People, Parks & Programs.”