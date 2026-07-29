Lompoc Unified sets new cell phone rules for students this fall, with different expectations by grade

Lompoc Unified School District will implement a new districtwide cell phone policy this fall, setting clear expectations for student device use from elementary through high school.

The updated policy builds on practices already used at some campuses but now establishes consistent expectations across the district. Teachers, administrators, and campus supervisors will be responsible for enforcing it.

Under the policy, elementary school students must keep their devices turned off and stored out of sight for the entirety of the school day, including lunch and passing periods. Middle school students face similar restrictions, with devices turned off and stored out of sight from the time they arrive on campus until they leave.

High school students will be required to keep their devices turned off and stored during instructional time, including during restroom passes and hall passes. However, high schoolers are permitted to use their phones during lunch and passing periods.

Tracy Phillips, a member of the Lompoc Unified school board, said the intent behind the policy is straightforward.

"The main purpose of the policy was just to protect the instructional time and give students the atmosphere that they needed to learn," Phillips said.

In a statement to KSBY, Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran addressed the reasoning behind the change.

"We are pleased with the collaboration of our students, families, and staff that resulted in our modified policy. The policy is only slightly different than previous policy and practice. We know that reducing screen time has an impact on educational and well-being outcomes and we look forward to implementing the policy in the best interest of our students," Finnernan said.

Some parents say they support the move, even if they initially gave their children phones for safety reasons. Alexis McNeil, whose daughter is entering fourth grade, said her daughter has had a phone for the past 2 years.

"I needed open communication and to be able to call her whenever I needed to or have her be able to call me when she needs to," McNeil said.

Still, McNeil said she sees value in limiting phone use during the school day.

"I do feel like the limit of cell phone use could help stop cyberbullying and online bullying and kind of help get back to focus on studying during school hours," McNeil said.

Classes begin August 11.

