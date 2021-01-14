Lompoc's Haley Larsh gearing up for college softball at Cal State Monterey Bay

This has been a difficult year for high school senior athletes. Lompoc softball player Haley Larsh will play her next chapter at Cal State Monterey Bay following graduation. While she is ready for the next level, she hopes she will get to play her final season at Lompoc.

"I'm going to miss playing softball with my team. I love playing with them and being around everyone. Hopefully we get to play but I'm going to miss tham a lot if we don't," Larsh added.

The senior told me that she never had a specific school that she wanted to play at in college but Cal State Monterey Bay was the perfect fit based on location, the softball program, and her major. She has been extremely motivated by her father who is someone who has encouraged her from the beginning to work hard and improve.

"I have always worked really hard. My dad helped a lot with that because he pushed me to work harder, be there early, be the last one to leave and the first one to get there."

Larsh has a passion for teaching and pursuing a career in elementary education. Outside of training, practice and games, she will be working towards her degree in the classroom.

"My dad became a teacher and I saw that he really liked it. he gets a lot out of it, in a lot of different ways. I want to be able to do the same thing, be able to teach kids and make an impact on a lot of people," Larsh said.

Best of luck to Haley Larsh on her next chapter at Cal State Monterey Bay!

