Man has been cited for trespassing after jumping the fence into the Santa Barbara jail perimeter.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's deputies cited a suspect on Friday for trespassing after he jumped a fence into the secured perimeter of the Santa Barbara County Main Jail while attempting to evade ICE.

At approximately 8:34 a.m., a Sheriff's deputy approached a man in a vehicle that was blocking the entrance to the Sheriff's Headquarters.

The man identified himself as being with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and told the deputy that they had attempted to apprehend a man when he fled and jumped the fence along the east side of the perimeter.

Upon checking the area, the deputy found 25-year-old Carpinteria resident, Jhonathan Cosme Antonio.

Cosme Antonio was injured when jumping the fence and was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was issued a citation for trespassing.

Deputies were later requested to assist with keeping the peace while ICE arranged to have their disabled vehicle towed, and no further incidents occurred.