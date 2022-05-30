Memorial Day comes back in full force to Atascadero

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation is back in full force this year. The event will happen at 11 am at the Faces Of Freedom Veterans Memorial in Atascadero.

Tim Haley, a Marine veteran and speaker at the ceremony, said, “Left many young guys over there, and Memorial Day is a time to remember them, not forget them, and to speak their names.”

In 2020, the Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation hosted a virtual event and last year, the event was in-person but shortened.

The ceremony will include performances, a flyover, and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Cheryl Hertan, the President of the Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation told KSBY, “Then Cal Poly's ROTC is doing the color guard. They will post the colors through the flag line from the welcome home military heroes, accompanied by the Central Coast Pipes and Drums."

Tim Haley says he will also be highlighting military families for their love and sacrifices, and looks forward to his speech.

“I can't be divulging all the secrets, but that's what's important, just remembering those that did so much,” he said.