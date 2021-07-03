Mild temperatures continue through the weekend

This holiday weekend will feature some mild temperatures, nothing too new for the 4th of July celebration this time of year.

On Saturday, Coastal valleys will remain in the low to mid-70s with some beaches like Cambria, Cayucos and Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach staying in the low 60s.

Areas like Paso Robles will see temperatures in the low 90s and that is true for most of our inland valley.

Low clouds and fog will make an appearance in our coastal areas on Sunday. People should expect some night and morning clouds at beaches and near coastal valleys with clearing in the valleys by the afternoon but the potential for slower or partial clearing at beaches.

For the most part, interior temperatures will be in the lower 90s with coastal valleys in the 70s to mid-60s throughout the weekend.

The marine layer pattern will really settle now by the Fourth of July which could impact some firework displays at some of our beaches.

Going into next week there looks to be some high pressure and warmer temps especially inland.