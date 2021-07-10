Mission Prep softball reflects on first CIF Central Championship

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Mission Prep softball team won their first-ever CIF Central Division 6 Championship this season. With nine returners on the roster, this team is ready to do it again in 2022.

"It was just amazing, this awesome ride that we got to share and experience - to come out and do this freshman year is big for us, especially this one being the first for softball," sophomore Alyssa Martinez said.

The Mission Prep community rallied behind this team all season long.

"Started out averaging 10-20 fans any given game, this past year we were averaging over 100, the championship game we had over 1500, pretty exciting," head coach Shawn Reed added.

Sophomore Brooklyn Neenan says she hopes to see the sport continue to grow and earn recognition, especially after a successful year. "Girls sports don't really get that much recognition so it was cool to win CIF this year and have the whole school come out to support us and having the coaches and staff watch us play"

This is a young team with eight incoming sophomores and one junior. It's safe to say, the future is bright for the Royals.

"I hope we get to do this again, to experience this again and hopefully win another championship game," Martinez said.

Head coach Shawn Reed is heading into his seventh year with the program and looks forward to seeing his team improve year after year. "I think this group, as talented and confident as they are, I think all eyes will be on the mission prep softball program, we expect to be battling for championships year after year"

Congratulations to the mission prep program, we look forward to covering you next season.