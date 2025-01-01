Morning Minute: A look into new laws for 2025 and events happening today

Happy New Year, everyone! The 136th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade is just hours away in Pasadena, and guess who's showing off their creativity? Students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo! Their float, Nessie's Lakeside Laughs, is ready to roll—featuring a fun twist on the Loch Ness Monster. These students have been hard at work with their Cal Poly Pomona counterparts for nearly a year, designing, building, and covering the entire float with 37,000 flowers. Watch the parade live at 8 A.M. in KSBY and catch all the behind-the-scenes action later today as Community Reporter Juliet Lemar brings us an insider look from the parade!

A few new laws are officially going into effect today: The state is stepping up its efforts to combat retail theft, now making it a felony to steal items with the intent to resell them or to break into vehicles to steal property. In addition, companies offering auto-renewal services must now allow customers to cancel subscriptions using the same method they used to sign up. Lastly, parking near crosswalks is getting stricter—it's now illegal to park a vehicle within 20 feet of any marked or unmarked crosswalk.

Community Reporter Karson Wells gives us a look at a new scam, check this out so you can stay alert!

Get ready to make a splash at the 10th Annual Polar Bear Plunge! It's not just about braving the chilly waters—it's about celebrating 2025 and kicking off a year of health, happiness, and the amazing camaraderie that comes with it! So, grab your wildest costume or inflatable floatie and get ready to dive into the fun. The action kicks off at 11:30 AM on the east side of Avila Beach Pier, participating is free! See you there for some icy fun and unforgettable memories!

If you'd rather stay warm and dry this New Year, why not kick things off with a scenic hike instead? California State Parks is hosting its annual "First Day Hikes" all across the state, and Hearst San Simeon State Park has two exciting hikes to choose from. One group will hit the trails at 10 AM, and another at 1 PM—no registration required, just show up ready to explore. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or just looking to enjoy the great outdoors, it’s the perfect way to start the year on a high note!