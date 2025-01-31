Morning Minute: A look to the weekend

It’s Friday and the final day of January! Kick off the weekend with a look at some exciting events happening near you. Plus, Meteorologist Vivian Rennie has your forecast to help you plan for all the fun ahead.
The California Nature Art Museum in Solvang is showcasing a massive troll sculpture by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, made entirely from repurposed materials like wine barrels, pallets, and landfill wood. Dambo, who has created over 150 trolls in 17 countries, hopes his work inspires people to see the potential in discarded materials, saying, "I always hope that when people come and see my work that they will understand how many big and amazing things we can build from our trash." The Solvang troll will be unveiled to the public this Sunday.
Enrollment is now open for grants from JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery, which support local non-profits, schools, hospitals, and government agencies in northern San Luis Obispo County. Last year, JUSTIN awarded $300,000 to 13 organizations focused on youth projects, and this year, an additional $50,000 will go toward local classrooms. Applications close on Feb. 28 at midnight, with more details available on their website.
22nd Annual Espirit du Vin
Saturday, Feb. 1 | 6–8:30 p.m. | Riboli Family Events Center
- Celebrate wineries of 46 East with wine and cheese pairings
- Enjoy culinary delights and live music
Planes of Fame Air Museum PresentationSaturday, Feb. 1 | 10:30–11:30 a.m. | Santa Maria Public Library
- Learn about Santa Maria’s future aviation museum
- Presentation on exhibits, education, and entertainment
An Evening of Music in the ParlourSaturday, Feb. 1 | 6 p.m. | The Planted Parlour, Grover Beach
- Performance by internationally acclaimed harpist Jan Walters
- Complimentary beverages and snacks
- Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door
7th Annual Bob Marley DaySaturday, Feb. 1 | 6 p.m. | Rod and Hammer's Rock
- Four local bands honoring Reggae legend Bob Marley
- Craft vendors, food, and drink specials
Snow Leopard Festival & SleddingSunday, Feb. 2 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m. | Santa Barbara Zoo
- 80 tons of snow for sledding and winter play
- Watch snow leopards enjoy the snow
Lunar New Year Family FestivalSunday, Feb. 2 | 1–4 p.m. | Santa Barbara Public Library
- Celebrate with performances, activities, and demonstrations