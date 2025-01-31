Morning Minute: A look to the weekend

It’s Friday and the final day of January! Kick off the weekend with a look at some exciting events happening near you. Plus, Meteorologist Vivian Rennie has your forecast to help you plan for all the fun ahead.

The California Nature Art Museum in Solvang is showcasing a massive troll sculpture by Danish artist Thomas Dambo, made entirely from repurposed materials like wine barrels, pallets, and landfill wood. Dambo, who has created over 150 trolls in 17 countries, hopes his work inspires people to see the potential in discarded materials, saying, "I always hope that when people come and see my work that they will understand how many big and amazing things we can build from our trash." The Solvang troll will be unveiled to the public this Sunday.

Enrollment is now open for grants from JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery, which support local non-profits, schools, hospitals, and government agencies in northern San Luis Obispo County. Last year, JUSTIN awarded $300,000 to 13 organizations focused on youth projects, and this year, an additional $50,000 will go toward local classrooms. Applications close on Feb. 28 at midnight, with more details available on their website.

Happening this weekend:

22nd Annual Espirit du Vin

Saturday, Feb. 1 | 6–8:30 p.m. | Riboli Family Events Center



Celebrate wineries of 46 East with wine and cheese pairings

Enjoy culinary delights and live music

Planes of Fame Air Museum PresentationSaturday, Feb. 1 | 10:30–11:30 a.m. | Santa Maria Public Library



Learn about Santa Maria’s future aviation museum

Presentation on exhibits, education, and entertainment

An Evening of Music in the ParlourSaturday, Feb. 1 | 6 p.m. | The Planted Parlour, Grover Beach



Performance by internationally acclaimed harpist Jan Walters

Complimentary beverages and snacks

Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door

7th Annual Bob Marley DaySaturday, Feb. 1 | 6 p.m. | Rod and Hammer's Rock



Four local bands honoring Reggae legend Bob Marley

Craft vendors, food, and drink specials

Snow Leopard Festival & SleddingSunday, Feb. 2 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m. | Santa Barbara Zoo



80 tons of snow for sledding and winter play

Watch snow leopards enjoy the snow

Lunar New Year Family FestivalSunday, Feb. 2 | 1–4 p.m. | Santa Barbara Public Library

