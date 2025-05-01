Morning Minute: Boil water notice, service dogs, and fire training

Good morning! Here’s your Morning Minute, a quick look at the top stories making headlines across the Central Coast today.



“Herc” the Hero: Mental health & service dogs on campus: One Cal Poly athlete is opening up about her mental health journey, and the four-legged friend helping her through it. Community Reporter Dylan Foreman spoke with Ella Connor, a Cal Poly beach volleyball player, just in time for Mental Health Month. He also looked into the rising need for service dogs here on the Central Coast.

Live drill: Mass casualty exercise at Santa Maria airport: A full-scale mass casualty exercise is happening today at the Santa Maria Airport. The drill runs from 10 to 11 a.m. and brings together multiple local agencies, including the Santa Maria Fire Department, to train for large-scale emergency responses. This is all part of ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe and prepared.

Fire season prep: EMT training in Paso Robles: Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services is hosting a Wildland EMT and Paramedic class today and tomorrow in the Montebello Oaks Open Space. Expect to see equipment and personnel on-site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews train for fire season with skills like land navigation and mapping.

Attention residents in the Five Cities area including: Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Oceano, Pismo Beach, Avila Beach, and San Miguelito Water Company customers, a boil water notice is in place after routine testing found bacteria in the drinking water system, violating state health standards. Until further notice, people should use bottled water or boil tap water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. If boiling isn’t possible, officials recommend disinfecting water with household bleach. The issue is expected to be resolved by Sunday, May 4, or sooner.

Jeff Bard now has permanent housing after waiting 15 years, a reality echoed across Santa Barbara County, where 11,000 people are on the waitlist for Section 8 vouchers, which is now closed due to a lack of funding. County officials say rising rents have created a $7 million shortfall, forcing them to issue vouchers only to emergency cases like domestic violence survivors, veterans, or foster youth. In neighboring San Luis Obispo County, the Housing Authority also can’t issue new vouchers despite federal funding remaining flat, as rising rents drive up costs. Both counties say the shortage of vouchers is straining resources for low-income residents and partner agencies trying to combat homelessness.

San Luis Obispo County is moving forward with a safety improvement project for Los Osos Valley Road, a key corridor connecting Los Osos to San Luis Obispo and Montaña de Oro State Park. The Los Osos Valley Road Corridor Concept Plan has been in development for over a year, with more than 4,000 public comments shaping a draft design focused on addressing speeding, improving bike and pedestrian safety, and adding sidewalks. Proposed changes include a roundabout at Foothill Boulevard and both dedicated and painted bike lanes. The Los Osos Community Advisory Council has requested more time to review the draft before it goes to the County Board of Supervisors. Funding is expected to come from a combination of state and federal grants.