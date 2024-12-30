Morning Minute: Busy travel day ahead, and events to look forward to for NYE

It's Monday, December 20th, and we're bringing you a roundup of stories we're tracking this week, along with some exciting upcoming events!

Today is expected to be one of the busiest air travel days of the season, as more people fly to spend the holidays with loved ones. Meanwhile, investigators are examining the cause of a Jeju Air flight incident where a Boeing 737-800 slid off the runway and caught fire. Despite the crash, experts reassure that flying remains safe, citing modern safety features like emergency landing gear and pilot training for various emergencies.

With the holidays in full swing, local businesses are seeing more foot traffic than ever. Drift Boutique in Pismo Beach is experiencing an unusually busy holiday season. Owner Shelly St. Peter reports that they’ve been restocking frequently to keep up with demand from both local and out-of-town shoppers. Similarly, Cali Love Tasting Room has been seeing steady business, with employees noting a better flow of customers compared to last year. Both businesses are hopeful that the holiday rush will continue through the new year.

In Atascadero, one Latino business owner is aiming to give back to her community by helping others get their businesses off the ground. Community reporter Ashley Stevens has more on a new program designed to support entrepreneurs in the area. This initiative is expected to foster a new wave of small businesses and create lasting connections within the community. Be on the lookout for this story later today.

As we approach the New Year, here are a few events to check out:

