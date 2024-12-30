Some Pismo Beach businesses have seen uptick in business this holiday season

With this weekend being in between two major holidays, some local businesses are much busier than usual.

Drift Boutique has been near Pismo Beach Pier for the past six years. They sell clothes, accessories and more.

“We’re small but pack a lot of stuff in here,” Shelly St. Peter, Drift Boutique owner said.

St. Peter says this holiday season has been abnormally busy for them.

“We only do mid-day restocks during summer events or the car show but yesterday we did a mid-day restock and this morning and restocked the store again,” St. Peter said.

She says they were able to grab more products from their nearby warehouse.

“We’ve had a lot of local shoppers and out-of-town shoppers,” St. Peter said.

At Cali Love Tasting Room, business has been booming all season.

“Business has been staying steady for the whole holiday season whereas last year there was a lull on business,” Mackenzie Torres, Cali Love tasting room employee said.

Local businesses are hopeful crowds will stick around through the upcoming holiday.

“There's lots of people in town and I expected the new year to be the same,” Torres said.