Morning Minute: Cal Fire SLO crews head south, plus new scams to watch out for

It’s Wednesday, January 8th, and we’re keeping an eye on extreme weather and fire conditions. Meteorologist Vivian Rennie has the latest on fire weather potential for the day.

Cal Fire SLO is stepping up to assist with the fires in Los Angeles County, sending crews to tackle three active blazes, all currently at zero containment.



Palisades Fire: Three strike teams of hand crews and their mobile communications vehicle (COM34) hit the road early this morning.

Sylmar (Hurst) Fire: Strike Team 9340C (five CAL Fire engines and a Battalion Chief) and a CAL FIRE dozer team, which includes two dozers and a leader operating 24/7, have been deployed.

Eaton Fire: No crews local have been sent as of this morning.

We are holding all personnel on duty to ensure we can fill needed requests for the fires in LA while maintaining operational readiness in SLO County. For more information on the fires visit https://t.co/saPmWq2x4T — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 8, 2025

There are a lot of fun shows to look forward to in 2025 but beware of ticket scams. The Central Coast's event scene thrives with My805Tix, which has served as the official ticketing platform for seven years, partnering with 262 companies in 2023. Experts warn against ticket scams however, they are advising buyers to avoid third-party platforms like Craigslist and purchase tickets directly through venue websites to make sure tickets are legitimate.

President Joe Biden announced a ban on new oil and gas drilling in federal waters along the California coast, a move praised by environmentalists but said to have little local impact. Critics highlight concerns over Sable Offshore's pipeline restart near the Gaviota Coast, tied to the 2015 Refugio oil spill. Community reporter Juliet Lamar has more on this story.