Morning minute: Critical care needs, new scam, and boil water notice update

Good morning and happy Friday! We’re taking a look at some events happening around the Central Coast this weekend, along with your latest forecast to help you plan ahead. Here are the top stories we’re following this morning.



Critical care in crisis: Community Reporter Juliet Lemar took a closer look into the ongoing nursing shortage this morning, focusing specifically on forensic nurses in Santa Barbara County. These highly trained professionals work on the county’s Sexual Assault Response Team, also known as SART. They provide critical exams that help collect evidence in sexual assault cases, playing a key role in both patient care and the justice process. Juliet has compiled a list of resources for anyone seeking help or more information,you can find that linked with her full story.

Community Reporter Juliet Lemar took a closer look into the ongoing nursing shortage this morning, focusing specifically on forensic nurses in Santa Barbara County. These highly trained professionals work on the county’s Sexual Assault Response Team, also known as SART. They provide critical exams that help collect evidence in sexual assault cases, playing a key role in both patient care and the justice process. Juliet has compiled a list of resources for anyone seeking help or more information,you can find that linked with her full story. Apple users beware: Apple users may have received a suspicious message recently, and now the company is warning it’s a scam. I looked into the latest phishing attempt, which uses Apple’s real billing website in an effort to trick customers into sharing their personal information.

Apple users may have received a suspicious message recently, and now the company is warning it’s a scam. I looked into the latest phishing attempt, which uses Apple’s real billing website in an effort to trick customers into sharing their personal information. Let it go!: A live production of Frozen Jr. is coming to Arroyo Grande this weekend! The hour-long musical is based on Disney’s 2013 film Frozen, along with the 2018 Broadway adaptation. The show features more than 40 student performers from Coastal Christian School, all taking the stage at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts. You can catch performances both Saturday and Sunday, and tickets are available online for just $17 each.

San Luis Obispo County officials issued a boil water notice this week for the Five Cities area and Avila Beach after routine testing at the Lopez Water Distribution System detected bacteria in the water supply. A follow-up test confirmed the contamination, prompting the county to notify the state, which mandated the boil water order. County Public Works Water Utilities Division Manager Nola Engelskirger explained the presence of bacteria triggered further testing, even though it may not be directly harmful. Residents are advised not to rely on water filters during this time and instead use bottled or boiled water. Many locals expressed concern but are adapting, with some facing challenges finding bottled water in stores. A full inspection of the pipeline, with help from the state, is planned for Friday to determine the source of the contamination. More safety tips can be found at READYSLO.org.

The City of Morro Bay is moving closer to adopting a new flagpole ordinance that would limit flags displayed at city facilities to only the U.S., California, and Morro Bay flags. The proposed change, led by Councilmember Jeff Eckles, has sparked debate among residents and officials. Supporters say the city should remain neutral and avoid signaling specific beliefs, while opponents argue the change is a step backward for inclusivity, especially concerning groups like the LGBTQ+ community. The current policy, in place for three years, allows commemorative flags like the Pride flag to be flown with council approval. The proposed revision would eliminate that flexibility. City Manager Yvonne Kimball confirmed that staff has been directed to draft a new resolution for a future meeting.

The 8th Annual Hygiene Drive took place in Nipomo, where South SLO County Womenade volunteers packed $22,000 worth of toiletries for distribution to local agencies on May 2. The drive aims to address hygiene poverty, an often overlooked crisis affecting 40% of Central Coast residents at some point each year. Founder Rosemary Cleaves emphasized the ongoing demand for hygiene products, which aren’t covered by programs like SNAP or WIC and are still taxed. She noted that after food, toiletries are the most requested items from families in need.