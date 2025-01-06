Morning Minute: Dry January benefits, new store opening

It’s the first Monday of 2025, and we’re lucky to be living on the beautiful Central Coast—today’s forecast is like a sunny gift! Here’s what we’re following today:

Dry January has been gaining popularity, but what really happens to our bodies when we cut out alcohol? Gastroenterologist Dr. Paul Guzik breaks down the impressive benefits—from better sleep and mood to a stronger immune system and even weight loss. It’s definitely a great way to kick off the new year!

The Santa Cruz Wharf is back open after heavy surf caused part of it to collapse into the ocean on December 23rd. City leaders are still asking folks to report any debris they spot in the area. Local businesses are excited to welcome back customers, with owners expressing relief and joy that they can return to normal. However, the end of the wharf is still closed off for now, as the city continues to work on a long-term repair plan and is seeking help from state and federal officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom.

California parents will soon be able to check for heavy metals in baby food thanks to a new law. Manufacturers must test for toxins like arsenic, lead, and mercury monthly and post the results online. Parents can scan a QR code on the label to easily access the info. This applies to all baby food sold in California, with brands like Gerber and Beech-Nut adding QR codes nationwide.

People in Santa Maria braved long lines for the grand opening of Daiso, a family-owned chain from Japan that’s a "one-stop-shop" for all household needs. While there are dozens of Daiso locations in Southern and Northern California, this is the first one on the Central Coast. KSBY spoke with customers about why they were excited to visit. Daiso in Santa Maria is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Paso Robles has been named one of the top places to retire, check out community reporter Lindsie Hiatt's report on this.