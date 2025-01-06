Which of our Central Coast cities was named 'Best Small Town for Retirement'?

The online publication World Atlas named Paso Robles California’s "Best Small Town for Retirement."

World Atlas cited the city’s affordability, safety, healthcare facilities and scenery as reasons for the distinction.

Paso Robles retirees shared their reasons with community reporter Lindsie Hiatt for retiring there.

Longtime Paso Robles resident Susan Marple said there are several reasons she believes Paso Robles is the best place to retire.

“The weather is beautiful… and there’s just lots to do. We have a great library. We have the theater. We have eateries. We have wineries, so I think they kind of try to tap into everybody’s likes,” Marple said.

Thirty-five-year Paso Robles resident Paul Hardy said he’s also enjoyed his retirement in the city.

“Just to be able to be away from town in a matter of minutes and, you know, proximity to the beach,” Hardy said.

While Hardy plans to move out of town, he says he'll fondly look back on his time in Paso Robles.

“It’s a well-balanced climate and the people were always friendly,” Hardy said.

Marple, on the other hand, plans to spend the rest of her days in Paso Robles.

“I’m not moving anywhere else,” Marple said.

