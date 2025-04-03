Morning Minute: From AI in classrooms to tariffs on cars

Good morning, Central Coast! A chance of drizzle is in the forecast today. Here’s a look at the top stories our community reporters are tracking for you.



Isla Vista beaches closing for Deltopia: Isla Vista officials have announced that beaches will be closed this weekend for Deltopia. The closure will be in effect from 8 A.M. Friday through 8 A.M. Monday. Officials say the shutdown is meant to prevent excessive littering and protect public health, avoiding a repeat of the 2009 event that left the beaches filled with trash, debris, and human waste.

Isla Vista officials have announced that beaches will be closed this weekend for Deltopia. The closure will be in effect from 8 A.M. Friday through 8 A.M. Monday. Officials say the shutdown is meant to prevent excessive littering and protect public health, avoiding a repeat of the 2009 event that left the beaches filled with trash, debris, and human waste. New midday bus service launching in North County: The Midday Connector is introducing a new bus service linking North County and the South Coast is free for the entire month. Running Monday through Friday, the routes will connect Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Goleta, and Santa Barbara. As part of "Earth Month," free rides will be available on all midday routes from 7:15 A.M. to 3:24 P.M.

The Midday Connector is introducing a new bus service linking North County and the South Coast is free for the entire month. Running Monday through Friday, the routes will connect Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Goleta, and Santa Barbara. As part of "Earth Month," free rides will be available on all midday routes from 7:15 A.M. to 3:24 P.M. San Luis Obispo businesses fight back against theft: Downtown business owners in San Luis Obispo are stepping up security to combat rising theft. Community reporter Karson Wells spoke with shop owners who are implementing new measures to prevent losses. Meanwhile, Proposition 36 is allowing certain cases to be treated as felonies, leading to 34 felony theft cases already being filed by the county district attorney’s office.

A new 25% tariff on foreign-made cars has taken effect, leading to uncertainty in the auto market. Major car companies saw sales spikes in March, and local dealerships, like Sunset Honda in San Luis Obispo, experienced increased foot traffic as customers rushed to buy before potential price hikes. Experts warn that the tariffs will lead to higher prices for consumers, with Cal Poly economist Daniel Seiver stating they will hit working-class Americans the hardest. Seiver also cautioned reduced competition and trade restrictions could negatively impact the overall economy, drawing comparisons to the Great Depression.

Students at Cold Spring Elementary in Montecito are using AI chatbots to research historical figures, enhancing their learning beyond traditional textbooks. Teachers say AI tools like Khanmigo and Magic School keep students engaged while teaching responsible usage under supervision. Educators believe AI is inevitable in students’ lives and want to ensure they use it safely and effectively. The school's balanced approach to technology and project-based learning has contributed to its top-ranked test scores in California.

Residents of Silver City Mobile Home Park in Morro Bay are on high alert after multiple mountain lion sightings near Morro Creek. Surveillance footage has captured the big cat roaming the area, prompting some, like Melissa Hayes, to change their walking routines out of concern for small pets. Morro Bay police have received reports but say they will only engage if the animal poses an immediate threat. Wildlife officials advise keeping pets indoors at night, avoiding leaving out food, and reporting sightings through the Fish & Wildlife website.