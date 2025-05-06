Morning minute: Good Samaritans save man, gas prices, and tourism grows

Rise and shine, Central Coast! Let’s dive into the stories making headlines this morning on Daybreak.



2025 Paving Project plans unveiled: The City is preparing for its 2025 Paving Project, which includes road improvements on Tank Farm Road, Sacramento Drive, Calle Joaquin, and Orcutt Road. Community members are invited to a City Council meeting at 5:30 P.M. today to view the latest project designs and get more information. The goal of the project is to improve roadway quality and safety for all travelers.

Caltrans hosts "Bike Breakfast" today: Caltrans is inviting cyclists and pedestrians to a "Bike Breakfast" event this morning from 7 to 9 A.M. at the District 5 office, located at 50 Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. The event encourages people to "roll and refuel" with coffee, waffles, fruit, and more during their commute.

Gas prices steady, but still high in some areas: Gas prices across Central California are mostly steady or slightly dipping, though many drivers are still feeling the pinch. The Energy Information Administration reports a nationwide drop in gasoline demand. Local prices range from $3.79 in Lompoc to $5.02 in San Luis Obispo, with Paso Robles and Santa Barbara also offering some of the region's cheapest fuel options.

Tina Ballue was one of four Good Samaritans who helped save an unconscious man along Calle Real in Santa Barbara on April 27. Without hesitation, Ballue performed hands-only CPR after being asked to help, saying she "knew [she] had to do something" despite not feeling ready. After two rounds of chest compressions, the man began breathing on his own and stayed alert. CPR trainer Justin Haagen credited the swift action of all four bystanders with making a life-saving difference.

A new report from Visit California shows tourism in San Luis Obispo County grew in 2024, with visitor spending up 2.6%. According to Visit SLO CAL, the boost supports local businesses and contributed to a 4.6% increase in tourism-related jobs, totaling 22,820 positions. The industry also generated $105.6 million in local tax revenue, an amount that would otherwise require each household in the county to pay an additional $21,707 to match its economic impact.

The Hope for Stroke Survivors support group gathered at the Morro Bay Art Center for a therapeutic painting session designed to foster community, creativity, and healing. The event welcomed stroke survivors, their caregivers, and loved ones, using art as a tool to improve strength, coordination, memory, and emotional well-being. Maria Irthum, Stroke & Spine Coordinator with Adventist Health, emphasized the benefits of engaging both sides of the brain through creative activities. Adventist Health Central Coast is also offering free stroke awareness kits to promote education and prevention.