Hope for Stroke Survivors support group hosts painting class in Morro Bay

The Hope for Stroke Survivors support group met today to paint at the Morro Bay Art Center.

The event was designed for stroke patients, their spouses, caregivers, and friends, aiming to help promote community and connection through social activities and creative expression.

“We wanted to use art in a really fun way. After a stroke, people can have different impairments. Art is just a great way to let loose and really work on strength, fine motor control, coordination, creativity, using left brain and right brain, so it’s a great fun task,” says Maria Irthum, Adventist Health Neuroscience Stroke & Spine Coordinator for Sierra Vista and Twin Cities.

Recreational activities such as a group painting can be therapeutic because it offers a fun and creative way to work on strength, coordination, memory, visual processing and more. In addition, survivors feel that the support group elevates their mood and allows them to feel socially connected.

Adventist Health Central Coast Network is offering free stroke awareness kits that includes a brochure on the 5 Ways to Reduce Your Risk of Stroke, the BE FAST stroke signs and symptoms resource and a Blood Pressure Tracking Card.

