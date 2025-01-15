Morning Minute: Happy 100th Birthday, Rosemary!

Good morning Central Coast, here are some stories we are tracking today.

Caltrans has started construction on a new underpass and frontage road near Highway 101 and Wellsona Road in northern San Luis Obispo County, aiming to improve safety at a historically dangerous intersection. The project, expected to be completed by January 2026, will include temporary access changes, with two lanes remaining open in each direction during construction.

Following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Santa Barbara is evaluating its wildfire risks, with experts warning a similar event could occur locally. The UCSB Wildfire Resilience Initiative emphasizes community action, defensible space, and improved evacuation planning to mitigate dangersin high-risk areas like Isla Vista and El Encanto Heights.

In celebration of her 100th birthday, Rosemary Dexter launched a fundraiser to support Atascadero Loaves & Fishes (ALF), aiming to raise $100,000 for a new facility. With personal ties to the food pantry’s origins and decades of volunteer work, Dexter inspired her community, matching $30,000 of the $67,000 raised so far. Donations continue to pour in, honoring her legacy and commitment to helping those in need.

