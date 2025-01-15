Construction on long-awaited underpass at Hwy 101/Wellsona Rd. begins this week

Caltrans says construction on a new underpass just south of Wellsona Road along Highway 101 in northern San Luis Obispo County is beginning construction this week.

“We have unfortunate circumstances that are coming to an end," said nearby resident Steven Dubiel.

Dubiel has lived near Wellsona Road for 30 years and says after seeing so many crashes at the Hwy 101/Wellsona Road intersection, he and his wife take a different route.

"We've seen a lot of death," he said. "It really hits home here. It just breaks your heart, you know? And a lot of people in the neighborhood end up crying a lot.”

Access to Wellsona Road will be temporarily cut off during the work. Trucks will have to use 10th Street to get to the San Paso Truck Stop and bicyclists will need to detour to frontage roads to get to Exline Road and onto the freeway.

“Construction is going to take about a year," said resident engineer Michael Schmidt. "Usually goes a little longer with weather days and whatever else may happen, with construction completion in January 2026 for our schedule right now.”

While there might be temporary lane closures, Caltrans Construction Engineer Adam Rianda says they plan on keeping lanes open on both sides of the highway during the work.

“You'll see the San Paso Circle will be tied into Wellsona on the east side of Wellsona up here," Rianda explained. "It'll come around [to the] bridge [then] the San Paso Circle will come below it in the westbound direction, loop around to the Wellsona truck stop.”

The median at Wellsona and Highway 101 will be permanently closed.

“Bottom line on the Wellsona project is that this is going to be a much safer location for local drivers, for commuters, for travelers who move through this area," said Caltrans Public Information Officer Jim Shivers.

“Hopefully this will stop it," Dubiel added. "And I don't want to deal with it no more. I don't want to deal with death in my neighborhood like that. I don't want to see nobody [dead] on these roads let alone in our neighborhood.”

With construction work beginning this week, Caltrans reminds drivers to be aware of workers and follow posted signs.