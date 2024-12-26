Morning Minute: Holiday fun and a warning for cat owners

Good morning! I hope you all had a fantastic Christmas Day and a bright start to Hanukkah. Today’s windy weather makes it a great day to stay in, relax, and enjoy those holiday leftovers (I’ve got some mac ‘n’ cheese with my name on it—yum!). Here’s your Morning Minute.

Did you find a gift card in your stocking? Experts say you better use them up quick! Americans spent an estimated $28.6 billion on them in 2023 and averaging $51.18 per card. However, nearly $21 billion worth of gift cards go unused each year, often because recipients save them for special occasions, but experts warn inflation can erode their value over time.

The Festival of Lights is here, I met with Rabbi Micah Hyman at Congregation Beth David to learn all about the events happening for Hanukkah, and why it is so important to talk about "light" this year. Click this link to learn more.

The Christmas season is coming to a close, but you can still see the lights at the Cambria Christmas Market until the end of the month, check out the fun I had there:

There is still time to see the lights at the Cambria Christmas Market

Cat owners, check your pantry: Northwest Naturals is recalling 2-pound bags of its Turkey Recipe raw frozen pet food due to bird flu contamination, with affected batches carrying "best if used by" dates of 05/21/26 and 06/23/26. The recall spans multiple states, including California, where retailers like Maddie Mae's Pet Pantry and Montecito Pet Shop may have sold the product; the issue gained urgency after an indoor cat in Oregon died from H5N1 after consuming the contaminated food.

