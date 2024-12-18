Morning Minute: Housing updates and deadlines

Good morning! We have a warm Wednesday ahead (thanks Vivian!) check out the full forecast here.

Do you still need health insurance? The deadline for Affordable Care Act sign-ups has been extended by three days due to low enrollment. You now have until midnight to apply. You can sign up at HealthCare.gov.

Community reporter, Juliet Lemar, gives us insight in new housing laws: Starting in January 2025, two California laws, SB 1395 and SB 450, will address homelessness and housing. SB 1395 streamlines the process for building shelters and interim housing, extends laws to make it easier to build tiny home villages, and allows cities to establish shelters with fewer restrictions. This comes as Santa Barbara County faces a 12% increase in homelessness since 2023. SB 450 focuses on increasing housing by allowing up to four units, including ADUs, on single-family lots. However, Santa Barbara County has seen limited applications for such developments since similar legislation passed in 2022.

