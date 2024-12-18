Applications for the California E-Bike Incentive Project open Wednesday

California is rolling out a new program offering vouchers of up to $2,000 to help residents purchase e-bikes and accessories as part of the state’s effort to expand clean, green transportation options.

Starting Dec. 18, California residents ages 18 and older with household incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level can apply for the vouchers. The funds can be used to buy e-bikes and essentials such as helmets, baskets, and bike locks. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For avid cyclists like Tim Jouetis, biking is already part of daily life.

“I bike 13 miles a day on average, carrying my stuff,” Jouetis said. “You get to experience the weather and the people. It just makes you feel better.”

The program aims to make e-bikes accessible to more people while helping reduce car trips. With 357 approved retailers across the state, San Luis Obispo County is home to just three, including Foothill Cyclery owned by Josh Cohen.

“We sell and service a lot of e-bikes,” Cohen said. “Good quality e-bikes are an investment, but they’ll save you money in the long run. This program is a great way to help more people get on e-bikes.”

One popular option for families is a cargo bike, which can carry groceries or children. Cohen showcased a model with space for two kids, a Bosch drive system, hydraulic disc brakes, and a Shimano drivetrain.

“It’s a reliable bike with a real warranty and is serviceable at thousands of dealerships,” he said.

To learn more or apply for the program, visit the California e-bike voucher website starting Dec. 18.

