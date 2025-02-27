Morning Minute: Pay Raises, Protests, and a Centennial Celebration

Good morning, Central Coast! It’s Thursday, February 27th—here’s a look at the top stories we’ve been following on Daybreak.



Big changes coming to Halcyon Road in Arroyo Grande. The city is rolling out its "Complete Street Project" to make the busy road safer for walkers and bikers. Expect new bike lanes, roundabouts at key intersections, and protected spaces. Construction is set to kick off in spring 2026.

Santa Maria educators and community members are standing up for immigrant students. Amid growing concerns over ICE raids and deportation, the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association held a rally to show their support. They're pushing for safe spaces so students and their families feel protected at school. Learn more below.

A Lompoc brewery is expanding. Cold Coast Brewing Company is switching its license to operate as a tavern. What does that mean? New brewing equipment, a cold-storage unit, and eventually a canning line—so more options for beer lovers.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to raise their own salaries by 48%, increasing their pay from $115,000 to $171,000 annually. The decision sparked mixed reactions from the public, with some arguing it would attract more qualified candidates while others saw it as insensitive amid economic struggles. The board also approved tying future salary adjustments to 70% of a state superior court judge's pay,eliminating the need for future votes on their own raises.

Hundreds of teachers, parents, and students rallied outside the Santa Maria-Bonita School District board meeting, demanding stronger protections for immigrant students and their families. Educators say students have been coming to them with growing fears about deportation, worried that even minor infractions could put their loved ones at risk. They hope their message will reassure students that schools remain a safe space, while city officials maintain they cannot legally prevent federal immigration enforcement. After the rally, the group took their concerns directly to the school board, urging leaders to take action.

Locals gathered in north Santa Barbara County to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Captain G. Allan Hancock acquiring the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, a milestone marked by a centennial ceremony and reception. Officials highlighted Hancock’s vision for the railroad, which transformed the region’s economy by transporting farming products, with his great-great-granddaughter Brenna McGovern reflecting on his lasting impact.

