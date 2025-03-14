Morning Minute: Pi Day, Rockets & Railways

Happy Friday and Pi Day! While today brings a bit of damp weather, skies will clear just in time for a fun-filled weekend. Here’s a look at the top stories we’re following on Daybreak:



SpaceX Launch & Community Concerns: A Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight at 11:39 PM. Residents may hear sonic booms as the first stage returns. Later today you can hear from locals who are voicing concerns over SpaceX's goal to increase launches to 100 this year, community reporter Karson Wells will have that story.

Rising Housing Scams: Online rental scams are increasing, with those aged 25-34 most affected. The Better Business Bureau shares tips to stay safe—visit KSBY.com for details.

Rail Expansion: OmniTRAX is acquiring the Santa Maria Valley Railroad in partnership with Coast Belle Rail Corp., aiming to expand service and support California's rail network.

Online rental scams are increasing, with those aged 25-34 most affected. The Better Business Bureau shares tips to stay safe—visit KSBY.com for details. Rail Expansion: OmniTRAX is acquiring the Santa Maria Valley Railroad in partnership with Coast Belle Rail Corp., aiming to expand service and support California’s rail network.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus joined environmentalists and officials in urging state agencies to take stronger action against Sable Offshore Corp. for continuing offshore drilling efforts despite multiple stop-work orders. Environmental advocates argue that Sable has ignored regulations, and the state has failed to hold them accountable. California’s Natural Resource Secretary Wade Crowfoot acknowledged ongoing discussions but did not commit to immediate action, while Sable Offshore Corp. has not responded to inquiries.

Meals that Connect is seeking volunteer drivers to deliver meals to local seniors in Morro Bay and other towns, as demand has grown significantly. Volunteers like Jim Martinez say the service not only provides food but also offers much-needed social interaction for recipients. With nine locations across San Luis Obispo County, the nonprofit is delivering 50,000 more meals this year than last, and additional volunteers are needed to support homebound seniors.