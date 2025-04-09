Morning Minute: Rodeo, wildfire prevention, and drones

Rise and shine, Central Coast, these are the top headlines we’re tracking for you this morning on Daybreak.



Grocery Outlet is set to open its newest location in Orcutt next month. The discount retailer specializes in overstocked goods from name-brand and private-label suppliers. A Chevron gas station and Starbucks are also under construction nearby, and a new stoplight has been added at Clark Avenue and Sunny Hills Road. PG&E is using drones for asset inspections: PG&E is now deploying drones to inspect poles and power lines throughout local communities. The drone program improves efficiency by capturing images and identifying potential problems with towers, all while helping keep workers and customers safe. Customers will receive alerts ahead of time to let them know when a drone pilot will be operating in their area.

Caltrans is testing a new wildfire prevention tool called the BurnBot, a remotely controlled machine equipped with 20 torches to safely conduct controlled burns. The device was used for the first time in San Luis Obispo County along Highway 1 to clear vegetation and reduce fire risk, even in difficult terrain and weather conditions. Officials say the technology helps protect people, property, and ecosystems, and locals are excited about its potential.

The San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Veterans' Outreach Program, which began in 2012 to connect veterans with mental health support through outdoor activities, is ending due to funding changes from Proposition 1. The proposition reallocates money from preventative efforts to treatment beds and housing for individuals with severe mental health or substance use issues, not specifically veterans. While veterans will still receive care, community leaders stress the need for local support as outreach efforts and other preventative programs,including some in schools, are phased out.

Faced with rising costs, San Luis Obispo County residents are making tough choices. Barista Chrystal Kasdin and her husband, a CNA, have cut out dining out and now rely on a scooter after their car broke down. Tech worker Zak Shellabarger, despite earning around $200,000 a year, says groceries and the dream of homeownership feel out of reach for his family of five. While retiree Beverly Linberg remains cautious but unchanged, financial advisor Joey Khoury urges people not to panic. He recommends diversifying investments and reminds folks that even market dips, like the recent 14% drop in the S&P 500, are within normal ranges.