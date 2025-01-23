Morning Minute: SLO CAL Open continues, high temps expected across Central Coast

Good morning, Central Coast! Meteorologist Vivian Rennie caught up with organizers at the SLO CAL Open this morning, and the theme of the day is "board shorts by noon." With temperatures climbing into the 80s, it's shaping up to be a beautiful day. Here’s a look at some of the top stories we’re following today.

Concerns are growing in Morro Bay over Vistra's proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility following a fire at the company’s Moss Landing site, which is one of several battery fires linked to Vistra in California. Assembly member Dawn Addis and residents have voiced strong opposition, citing safety risks and calling for the Morro Bay project to be halted until safety can be guaranteed. Meanwhile, the Morro Bay City Council is set to consider a temporary ban on BESS systems, but Vistra may bypass local approval under state legislation.

Arborists in San Luis Obispo County are seeing a surge in calls from homeowners concerned about defensible space following recent fires in Southern California. Tree service companies report increased demand, with many residents worried about insurance cancellations or high rates due to inadequate fire safety measures. Certified arborist Ron Rinell advises keeping trees six feet awayfrom homes or trimming branches six feet above roofs, as some homeowners, like Dave Giggy, take proactive steps to protect their properties.

In Santa Barbara, nonprofit HomeMore is providing homeless individuals with high-tech backpacks designed to meet their unique needs. Equipped with solar charging, a built-in pillow, and durable waterproofing, these backpacks are being distributed in partnership with Doctors Without Walls, with plans to deliver 35 this month.

