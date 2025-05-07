Morning Minute: 'Stamp out Hunger' around the corner, city council meeting updates

It’s Wednesday, May 7th, here’s what we’re keeping an eye on this morning on Daybreak:



"Beyond the Ivy League: Stopping the Spread of Antisemitism on American Campuses": University presidents are meeting in Washington, D.C. this morning, including Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong, to testify before Congress on allegations of antisemitism. The committee hearing will also address possible legislative actions to ensure schools remain safe spaces for all students. In addition to Cal Poly, leaders from Haverford College and DePaul University will also be in attendance.

Goleta is still looking for sponsors for its first Fourth of July drone light show. City officials say they need additional donations to help cover the remaining costs, including security, audio and visual production, custodial services, and entertainment. The fundraising deadline is set for May 15. Donate to our shelters this weekend: San Luis Obispo is joining cities across the country this weekend for “Stamp Out Hunger Day. Community reporter Dylan Foreman gave us a preview of the preparations, from collecting food items to organizing pick-ups. If you’d like to take part in Stamp Out Hunger, just leave a bag of non-perishable food outside your mailbox this Saturday.

After nearly 18 months of negotiations, the Santa Maria City Council voted 4-1 to approve a new pay package for firefighters, granting a 14% base salary increase, a one-time $2,000 payment for each employee, and improved health insurance benefits. The agreement, which runs through June 25, 2027, was praised by Fire Captain Matthew Chircop, president of the Santa Maria Firefighters Union Local 2020, who called the deal “wonderful” after a long and challenging process. Councilmember Carlos Escobeo cast the sole dissenting vote, citing concerns over the city's $20 million budget deficit and the added $1.3 million cost. Chircop argued the investment will help retain firefighters and reduce turnover, which has seen nearly 37% of new hires leave in the past 13 years.

The City of San Luis Obispo is moving ahead with its order to vacate 1150 Laurel Lane after city leaders upheld the decision Monday night. The building, home to tenants like SLO City Church, Office Space, and Bang the Drum Brewery, was found to have serious fire and safety code violations and was declared unsafe for people to occupy. During the appeal, tenants and the developer pushed back, saying the building needs work but shouldn't be shut down completely. Despite those concerns, the city is standing by its decision but says it's committed to helping tenants through the transition. The developer has now submitted a phased plan to make repairs, with the hope of finishing all work by August 1.

Lumina Alliance’s annual Lumina Nights Gala at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion broke fundraising records last weekend, bringing in $522,000 to support services for survivors of intimate partner violence. The three-night event featured a silent auction, dinner, and a crowd-favorite “Dancing with our Stars” competition, which alone raised $175,000. Six community leaders, including County Supervisor Heather Moreno, danced alongside celebrity choreographers to raise funds and awareness for Lumina’s six core programs. With looming federal funding cuts threatening nearly $1.8 million of its $5 million budget, the organization says the community’s strong support is vital. CEO Jennifer Adams, a survivor herself, emphasized how much it means to ensure someone is always there to answer the crisis line.