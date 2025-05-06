Appeal denied: Tenants of San Luis Obispo building must vacate due to code violations

On March 10, the City of San Luis Obispo gave notice to the developer and tenants of 1150 Laurel Lane an order to vacatedue to numerous city and fire code violations. On Monday night, those violations were appealed.

“We are asking for a path forward that acknowledges the real cost of displacement of real people and organizations who are doing meaningful work," Executive Pastor of SLO City Church Andrew Isaacs said during the public comment. The church is one of the tenants that are part of the order to vacate.

Other businesses like Office Space and Bang the Drum Brewery will also be ordered to vacate due to several building and fire code violations found by the city inspector.

After hearing from both the developer, Laurel Creek NP, and city staff Monday night, it was concluded that the violations were accurate.

“The city can now enforce the notice and order, which can happen through fines to the building owner if they don't vacate the property," Timmi Tway, the city's Community Development Director, explained.

The violations indicated that the structure is “unsafe, unlawful, unfit for human occupancy and declared dangerous” according to the city staff report.

“The biggest concern that I have with the open nature of the building is that it's in a state of decline," City Chief Building Official Michael Loew said.

Meanwhile, Thom Jess of Arris Studio Architects explained on behalf of the development that while the building does need work, they don't agree with all the findings.

“If inaccuracies are clarified and conjectures are identified, the remaining items simply do not justify the notice and order to vacate," he stated.

As for what’s next for the city, they plan on moving forward.

“In addition, we are committed to working with the tenants in the building as they're exploring other alternatives or if they have questions about the building itself," Tway said.

Also, the developer submitted a plan that has different phases of construction estimated to be completed by June 15, July 1 and August 1.