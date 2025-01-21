Morning Minute: Surfers compete at SLO CAL Open & students are back in school

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, January 21st, here’s your Morning Minute. The SLO CAL Open is back, with surfers battling it out at Pismo Beach and Morro Bay—while conditions are more calm now, waves are expected to get bigger this weekend!

For the past seven years, the SLO CAL Open has been a must-see event for surfers chasing their World Surf League dreams, with competitions in Morro Bay and Pismo Beach—and organizers say it’s bigger than ever this year. What started as a 1,000-point qualifier has grown into a 3,000-point showdown, drawing over 200 competitors, including juniors and women, plus a waitlist of 40 surfers eager to join the action. Surf conditions are mild this week, but the excitement ramps up this weekend with 8-12 foot waves—don’t miss the action at the Pismo Pier, free for the public, before it all wraps up on Sunday.

SpaceX is once again attempting to launch a Falcon 9 rocket this morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base after a series of delays. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the launch has been pushed back four times. On Sunday, it was abruptly called off just 11 seconds before liftoff due to a possible aircraft near the rocket’s flight path. After days of setbacks, the launch is now slated for 7:45 a.m. today. If successful, it will mark SpaceX’s second launch of the year from Vandenberg.

San Luis Obispo is addressing homelessness with a proposed rotating Overnight Safe Parking Pilot Program, allowing people sleeping in vehicles to park overnight at six designated sites, aiming to help them transition into permanent housing. While some residents support the program’s goals, others oppose hosting it near residential areas; the Planning Commission will review the proposal and public comments on January 22, 2025. The six different sites include:



Calle Joaquin Park and Ride, 1545 Calle Joaquin

City Corporation Yard, 25 Prado Rd.

Damon Garcia Sports Complex Parking Lot, 680 Industrial Way

Journey Christian Fellowship, 317 Foothill Blvd.

Renovate Church, 2075 Johnson Ave.

Congregation Beth David, 10180 Los Osos Valley Rd.

With students back in town for the spring semester, Cuesta College is kicking off the season with an informational fair hosted by the Nursing Department. The event is designed for aspiring nurses and nursing students, featuring representatives from universities across California and beyond to discuss nursing programs and career pathways. The fair will be held in Room 2502 of Building 2500 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Attendees can take advantage of free parking, snacks, and a raffle with exciting prizes.

Check this out: A local firefighter garnered some attention on social media after a note he and his team left for a Palisades homeowner went viral.