SLO CAL Open returns to Pismo Beach for 7th year

For the past seven years, the SLO CAL Open has been taking place in both Morro Bay and Pismo Beach, and the event has become an important stop for surfers trying to advance in the World Surf League.

Seven years ago, Ventura surfer Cory Arrambide won the inaugural World Surf League Pismo Beach Open, now called the SLO CAL Open.

“That was a great event for me," Arrambide recalled. "It was my first like QS win and so it's hard to win of these things because everyone's so good. It's always so tight. A lot of things that go your way, a lot of good decisions.”

Back when Arrambide won, it was only a Qualifying Series 1,000-point event. Now, it’s worth 3,000 points and includes juniors and women.

“To see it going from a 1,000 to 3,000, it's inspiring for younger kids to have a platform to get some points to go on the qualifying tour,” Arrambide said.

In its seventh year, it’s bigger than ever with more than 40 surfers on the wait list, hoping for an opportunity to fill in.

World Surf League tour manager Brian Robbins has seen the growth since day one.

“Now we're hosting over 200 competitors over seven days," Robbins explained. "We've raised the prize money, we've increased the points with that. The importance of the event increases.”

For veterans like Arrambide or young up-and-comers, it’s one of the last North American Qualifying Series tournaments to earn enough points this season to move up the ladder to the Challenger Series.

“It's really important to get these points this week for them and then it sets up the final event with 5,000 points to qualify,” Robbins stated.

“Make some heats, make some money and get some points. It's everything for surfers,” Arrambide added.

For the competitors this week, surf conditions are expected to be mild with offshore winds, but come this weekend, there are opportunities for 8-12 foot waves.

“We've been lucky with this amazing summer-like weather in January... There's a bit more surf,” Robbins concluded.

The SLO CAL Open continues through Sunday, January 26, at the Pismo Pier. It is open to the public for free.