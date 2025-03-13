Morning Minute: Weather alerts, pipeline town hall

Good Morning, Central Coast. Check out meteorologist Vivian Rennie's weather reportfor today's watches and warnings.



SLO housing summit returns: The San Luis Obispo County Housing Summit is back today, bringing local leaders in housing policy and advocacy together. On the agenda, an in-depth look at the housing market and future plans. Community Reporter Eduardo Huijon Jr. will have more, tune into KSBY News for the latest.

Town hall on oil pipeline today: A town hall style meeting in Santa Barbara will bring together community members and activists to discuss the potential reuse of an oil pipeline. State officials will be present to answer community-submitted questions. Plus, some high-profile names are expected at a pre-meeting press conference, including Jane Fonda, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert.

Crackdown on underage alcohol sales: Do you know what a "shoulder tap" is? It's when minors ask adults outside liquor stores to buy them alcohol. It's illegal, and law enforcement is cracking down. On March 15, ABC and 60 local law enforcement agencies across California will conduct a statewide sting operation to catch adults who break the law. In 2023, this operation issued 141 citations in a single day—jumping to 175 in 2024.

Listos California, a program from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, has been making calls to San Luis Obispo County residents to encourage emergency preparedness and sign-ups for local alert systems like AlertSLO and Reverse 911. Some residents were initially skeptical of the calls, but officials confirm they are legitimate efforts to connect people with lifesaving resources. The organization has reached millions across the state, aiming to ensure more Californians are informed and prepared for disasters.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) conducted an enforcement operation in Nipomo to ensure drivers stop for school buses with flashing red lights and extended stop arms. Officers rode on Lucia Mar School District buses, identifying violators, which led to five traffic stops, two citations for failing to stop, two for speeding, and one verbal warning. CHP emphasizes the importance of stopping for school buses to protect children and urges parents to discuss traffic safety with their kids.

The changing landscape of college athletics is impacting Cal Poly, which has already cut its swim and dive program due to financial strains from the $2.8 billion NCAA settlement covering student-athlete backpay. The university faces additional roster cuts, including reducing the football team from 107 to 105 players and the beach volleyball team from 32 to 19, while also struggling to meet revenue-sharing requirements without sufficient funds. As a result, student-athletes are considering transferring, and programs like swim and dive have turned to private fundraising, raising over $25,000 on the first day of their GoFundMe campaign.