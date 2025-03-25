Morning Minute: Weed abatement, funding opportunities to save team

Good morning, Central Coast! Here are some stories we are following today:



Isla Vista Co-op receives $25K investment: The Isla Vista Co-op is partnering with the city's Community Services District to secure funding. The district is investing $25,000, equivalent to about 166 Co-op memberships, which will be distributed in the future. A decision on how they will be allocated is expected next week.

Five Cities Fire Authority launches weed abatement program: To reduce wildfire risk, the Five Cities Fire Authority is starting its annual weed abatement program. Inspections in Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach begin in April, with some properties receiving notices to clear hazardous vegetation by June 1. More details can be found at fivecitiesfireauthority.org.

Lompoc student honored as Military Child of the Year: 17-year-old Natalia Serna has been named Operation Homefront's 2025 Military Child of the Year for the Space Force. The Cabrillo High School junior excels in leadership, academics, and athletics while actively volunteering. Serna will receive a $10,000 scholarship, a laptop, and additional gifts in recognition of her achievements.

The Cal Poly swim and dive team, which was eliminated on March 7 due to budget constraints and NCAA legal issues, has been given one last chance to raise $25 million to secure its reinstatement. Despite already raising $2.1 million, the team must meet a $10 million benchmark by April 15 and the full amount by mid-June. With support from Olympians like Ryan Murphy and Missy Franklin, the team remains hopeful that it can reach its goal and preserve the program for future athletes.

California homeowners with solar panels purchased before April 2023 under the Net Metering Plan may see changes to their utility bills as the state considers adjusting reimbursement rates. While solar users currently receive market-rate compensation for excess energy under a 20-year agreement, a new proposal could alter those terms and potentially add fees for solar panel owners. Supporters argue the changes address rising costs for non-solar customers, while opponents say it unfairly breaks existing contracts and penalizes homeowners who invested in clean energy.