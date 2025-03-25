Cal Poly Swim and Dive's $25 million fundraising goal finding traction

The Cal Poly swim and dive team is trying to stay afloat. After a record-breaking season, the program was eliminated on March 7 due to the "shrinking state budget and mounting NCAA legal issues," according to the Cal Poly Athletic Department.

But now, the program is making a splash, receiving a second chance to save the program and needing to raise $25 million to reinstate it.

“People can say whatever they want about the amount of money that we have to raise but I think we're all hopeful that we can do it," Cal Poly junior swimmer Camilo Vargas said.

Despite meeting an $80,000 fundraising goal this season, it was not enough to secure long-term viability but Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong allowed the program one last chance. The program is now raising $25 million for an endowment that would fund the program for many years, according to coach Kim Carlson. KSBY reached out to see why that number was chosen specifically but did not receive a reason.

“When we made that money [$80,000}, we thought for sure we were out of the woods in terms of that," Carlson said. "Then now we're being asked to raise $25 million, which just seems like a lot of money for, for a swim team.”

But in the past few weeks, the program has been able to raise $2.1 million, giving the team hope that they can reach their first hurdle of $10 million by April 15 before needing to come up with the additional $15 million by mid-June.

“It's been really encouraging and I think it's motivating everyone who's pitching in," Vargas said.

It’s even caught the attention of world record holders and Olympians like Ryan Murphy and Missy Franklin, who have reposted, donated and even sent words of encouragement.

“Let me know how I can help, I really hope we can save this program," Franklin said in a video message to the program.

Carlson, who helped lead the program to an undefeated dual schedule and numerous school records, was also a swimmer for the Mustangs and hopes that other Olympic sports throughout the country don’t have to go through something like this.

“To take away these Olympic sports is to take away people's hopes and dreams, I think," she said.

If you'd like to donate, you can go to Save Cal Poly Swim and Dive GoFundMe or you can reach out herefor larger donations.