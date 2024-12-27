Morning Minute: We're wrapping up a busy week and looking ahead to the weekend

Lost track of the days after the holiday whirlwind? Don’t worry—I’ve got you covered. It’s FRIDAY! I hope you’ve been soaking up all the family time, indulging in great food, and savoring those sweet cookies and sufganiyot. The festivities aren’t over yet—Vivian Rennie is here to share the top six things to do this weekend around the Central Coast!

Feeling lucky? Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.15 billion—the biggest of 2024—after months of no winners, though Tuesday’s drawing still made over 4.2 million tickets winners, including four new millionaires!

Retail returns have hit a whopping $890 billion this year, with free returns being a big deal for 76% of shoppers. Compared to 2019, returns have more than doubled, and they now make up about 17% of a business's yearly income. At UPS in Atascadero, they’ve already seen a ton of people bringing back Christmas gifts, and they’re expecting even more once the holiday buzz settles down.

Community reporter Juliet Lemar shares two cases of H5 bird flu in cats were confirmed in Santa Barbara County this week, and while it’s rare, vets are urging pet owners to stay cautious. Dr. Renee Gray says to keep an eye out for sudden symptoms like seizures, odd behavior, or severe respiratory issues, and call your vet if anything seems off. Dr. Ginger White also warns that some recent cases in LA were linked to raw milk, so it’s a good idea to be mindful of what your cat is eating.

Feeling lucky? Today's Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.15 billion—the biggest of 2024—after months of no winners, though Tuesday’s drawing still made over 4.2 million tickets winners, including four new millionaires!

The Beck family brought the holiday cheer to Cuesta Park on Boxing Day with a hilarious game of kickball—while dressed in inflatable costumes! Their goal? To embrace the chaos, have some fun, and inspire others on the Central Coast to try something playful this season. Check it out: