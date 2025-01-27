Morning Minute: Wildfire relief and resources for local immigrants

Happy Monday, Central Coast! Our community is responding to recent challenges with action and support. From wildfire relief efforts and help for immigrant families... to the reopening of the Santa Maria Air Tanker Base, local organizations and individuals are making a difference. Here’s a look at how the region has been coming together to assist those in need.

Songs of Solace: Over 600 people gathered at Rod and Hammer's in San Luis Obispo for a benefit concert to support wildfire victims and firefighters in Los Angeles, featuring 15 local bands, raffles, and gift baskets donated by local businesses. Organized to raise funds for the California Fire Foundation, 100% of the proceeds will help firefighters, their families, and affected communities. For those who couldn’t attend, $50 bottles of whiskey are still available for purchase online or in person at Rod and Hammer’s, with all proceeds going to the foundation.

The Santa Maria Air Tanker Base has reopened to assist in fighting the Southern California wildfires, providing aircraft capable of carrying up to 3,000 gallons of water or retardant. Normally closed during the off-season, the base was operational within 24 hours of receiving the call for aid, with around 30 local staff managing tasks like plane refueling and retardant mixing. "We’re all one team, working for the same cause," said Alex Ihle, Air Tactical Group Supervisor, emphasizing the team's readiness to support wildfire suppression efforts.

In his first week, President Trump rescinded the protected status of schools, churches, and courthouses from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), raising concerns among immigrant families. In Paso Robles, resources like the school district and Lumina Allianceprovide support and information to immigrants, emphasizing confidentiality and safety despite fears of deportation. “We want to make sure that families know school is a safe place,” said Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Jennifer Loftus.

Efforts are underway in San Luis Obispo County to support and protect the rights of immigrant community members. The Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County, along with other organizations, is working to ensure individuals are informed and connected through resources like red cards provided by the Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC). Here’s a closer look at the initiative:

