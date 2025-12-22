Morro Bay celebrates final night of Hanukkah with menorah lighting

Morro Bay celebrated the eighth and final night of Hanukkah with a menorah lighting ceremony today at Del Mar Park.

The event was organized by Chabad Paso and brought together families for an evening of Jewish tradition and community celebration. Attendees enjoyed hot latkes, live music, and free activities for children.

"If you light a small candle in a dark room, the whole room lightens up. And that's what we're here to do, is to add light and good deeds, add mitzvahs, add positivity, and the light in the darkness will have to dissipate and will go away," said Rabbi Meir Gordon, from Chabad of Paso Robles.

Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish holiday known as "The Festival of Lights" and is marked by lighting a menorah and celebrating Jewish tradition and history.