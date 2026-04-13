MOXI in Santa Barbara hosts the first Free Museum Day

The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, also known as MOXI, in Santa Barbara, hosted the first Free Museum Day on Sunday, April 12, offering free entry for the public.

The museum showcased exhibits for all ages to explore.

Community partners also set up special interactive stations for guests to enjoy. The stations featured activities such as color-changing chemistry, slime-making and water-filtration exploration.

The event was created to celebrate Count Play Explore, a statewide initiative that promotes positive and confident outcomes in math, science, and computer science among children from birth through third grade.

Moxi hosted the Free Museum Day event with support from the Santa Barbara County Education Office.